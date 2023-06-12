The Dangers of the ‘Biparjoy’ Cyclonic Storm Emerging From the Arabian Sea – Latest Trending News

Long-Running Cyclone Expected to Hit Kutch Coast in India

A cyclonic storm named ‘Biparjoy’ has been present over the Arabian Sea for about 10 days and is expected to hit the Kutch coast in two to three days. This makes it one of the longest-running cyclones to affect India in recent decades. Meteorologists attribute the intensification of cyclonic storms in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea to climate change, which can cause them to remain very active for extended periods.

Increased Duration and Intensity of Cyclones

A recent study by scientists at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, titled ‘Changing Status of Tropical Cyclones in the North Indian Ocean,’ found that the duration of cyclones in the Arabian Sea has increased by 80% over the last four decades, while the duration of very severe cyclones has increased by 260%. The intensity of cyclonic storms in the Arabian Sea has also increased by about 20% in the post-monsoon season and 40% in the pre-monsoon period. The longer a cyclonic storm remains over the ocean, the more energy and moisture it accumulates, making it more severe and destructive after landfall.

Impact on Fishing and Livelihoods

The longer duration of cyclones in the Arabian Sea affects the number of fishing days in the open sea, which mainly takes place in the pre- and post-monsoon months. Due to the high frequency and long duration of cyclones during this period, the number of fishing days is reduced, which affects the livelihood of fishing communities.

Increased cyclonic activity in the Arabian Sea is attributed to ocean warming and increased availability of moisture due to global warming. The Arabian Sea used to be cold, but now it is warm. The number of cyclonic storms in the Arabian Sea has increased by 52%, while very severe cyclonic storms have increased by 150%.

