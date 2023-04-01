The daughter of Paul O’Grady opens up and speaks publicly for the first time.

The daughter of Paul O’Grady speaks out for the first time.

Paul O’Grady Leaves Daughter Behind – A Look At His Life And Legacy

Paul O’Grady, the late British comedian, and TV personality passed away at the age of 65. O’Grady was known for his impeccable wit, his love for animals, and his on-screen persona “Lily Savage.”

O’Grady’s Personal Life

O’Grady was known to be an intensely private person when it came to his personal life, but it was a well-known fact that he was a father to a daughter. He welcomed his daughter with his friend, Diane Jansen, and went to great lengths to keep his family life out of the public eye.

O’Grady’s Entertainment Career

O’Grady’s entertainment career started in the late ’70s when he began performing as a drag act on the cabaret circuit in London. He achieved national fame after appearing as his alter ego, Lily Savage, on The Big Breakfast in 1992. The persona of Lily Savage was known for her flamboyant outfits, sharp tongue, and caustic wit.

After the success of Lily Savage, O’Grady went on to host several TV shows, including his chat show, The Paul O’Grady Show. He won numerous awards, including several National Television Awards and a BAFTA, for his work in the entertainment industry.

O’Grady’s Philanthropic Work

Known for his love of animals, O’Grady was a patron of a few animal charities. He used his platform to raise awareness and funds for these charities, including Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association. O’Grady was also a supporter of LGBTQ+ charities, and his work in this area earned him recognition from the LGBTQ+ community.

The Legacy Of Paul O’Grady

Paul O’Grady left behind a legacy of laughter, kindness, and compassion. He was loved by fans and colleagues alike for his warmth, generosity, and quick wit. O’Grady’s passing was a great loss to the entertainment industry and his fans, who remember him fondly.

He will be remembered as a pioneer of British comedy, a champion of animal welfare, and a dedicated philanthropist.