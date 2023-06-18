The Death and Legacy of Patrick Guzman: An Obituary of a Remarkable Person

Patrick Guzman – A Life Remembered

Patrick Guzman, a beloved father and husband, passed away on Sunday, June 6th, 2021. He was 42 years old. Patrick was born on March 14th, 1979, in San Francisco, California. He was an exceptional athlete and excelled in basketball and football.

Patrick was a devoted husband to his wife, Maria, and a loving father to his three children, Michael, Emily, and Jacob. He worked as a software engineer for a leading tech company and was highly respected by his colleagues.

Unfortunately, Patrick’s life was cut short due to complications from COVID-19. He battled the virus for several weeks but ultimately succumbed to its effects. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Patrick’s family will hold a private service to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the COVID-19 Relief Fund in his honor.

Rest in peace, Patrick. You will always be remembered for your kind heart, infectious laughter, and unwavering love for your family.

