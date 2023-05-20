The Death of Jesus Ruiz: A Man Identified Almost 17 Years After His Body was Discovered in Woods near Sweet Home

Jesus Ruiz Obituary: The Tragic End of a Life

Introduction

Jesus Ruiz was a man who lived and died almost unknown. For nearly 17 years, his identity remained a mystery to the world, until recently, when DNA analysis finally provided a name to the man whose body was found in woods near Sweet Home, Oregon. This is the story of Jesus Ruiz, a life that ended tragically, but whose memory will be remembered forever.

Early Life and Disappearance

Not much is known about Jesus Ruiz’s early life, except that he was born in Mexico in 1972. He crossed the US-Mexico border many times, and by the time he disappeared, he had been living in the United States for several years. On November 16, 2003, Jesus was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Salem, Oregon. He was never heard from again.

The Discovery of the Body

On December 1, 2003, a group of hunters found a decomposed body in the woods near Sweet Home, Oregon. The body was unrecognizable, and the cause of death was undetermined. The case remained open, but without any leads, it went cold. For nearly 17 years, the body remained unidentified, and the mystery of who this person was and how he died remained unsolved.

The Investigation and DNA Analysis

In 2020, the Sweet Home Police Department and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office decided to reopen the case and try to identify the body. They reached out to the DNA Doe Project, a non-profit organization that uses genetic genealogy to identify unidentified persons. Using DNA analysis, the organization was able to identify the man as Jesus Ruiz.

Remembering Jesus Ruiz

Although Jesus Ruiz’s life ended tragically, his memory will be remembered forever. He was a son, a brother, a friend, and a human being who deserved to be recognized and honored. His family in Mexico did not know what had happened to him until recently, and they are now able to mourn him properly.

The Importance of Identifying Unidentified Persons

The case of Jesus Ruiz highlights the importance of identifying unidentified persons. There are currently over 10,000 unidentified persons in the United States, and each of them has a story. Identifying them not only provides closure to their families and loved ones but also helps law enforcement solve cases and bring justice to those who have been wronged.

Conclusion

Jesus Ruiz’s life may have ended tragically, but his memory will live on. His identification is a reminder of the importance of never giving up on solving cold cases and the significance of identifying each person who has gone missing or has been found unidentified. May Jesus Ruiz rest in peace and may his family find comfort in finally knowing what happened to him.

1. Sweet Home Oregon Unsolved Cases

2. John Doe Sweet Home Oregon

3. Cold Cases in Oregon

4. Identifying Unidentified Remains

5. Justice for John Doe