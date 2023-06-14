The Death of Julie Garwood: Obituary and Cause of Death

Julie Garwood, Bestselling Romance Author, Passes Away at 77

Julie Garwood, a prolific author of bestselling romance novels, has died at the age of 77. She passed away on February 6, 2022, at her home in Leawood, Kansas.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Garwood began writing novels in the 1980s and quickly became a beloved figure in the romance genre. She published over 30 books during her career, including beloved titles such as “The Bride,” “Ransom,” and “Shadow Dance.” Her books have sold over 35 million copies worldwide and have been translated into more than 20 languages.

Garwood’s writing was known for its strong heroines, witty dialogue, and steamy romance. She was a three-time RITA Award winner and was inducted into the Romance Writers of America Hall of Fame in 2001.

Garwood’s cause of death has not been disclosed. She is survived by her husband, three children, and several grandchildren.

Fans of Garwood’s work have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their favorite memories of her books. Her legacy as one of the most beloved romance writers of all time will undoubtedly continue for years to come.

Julie Garwood death Julie Garwood funeral Julie Garwood obit Julie Garwood life Julie Garwood legacy