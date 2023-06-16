The death toll in Sudan exceeds 2,000 as the conflict enters its third month.

Sudan death toll surpasses 2,000 as conflict enters third month

According to reports, the death toll in Sudan has exceeded 2,000 as the country enters its third month of conflict. The violence erupted in December 2019, as government forces clashed with rebel groups in the country’s Darfur region.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in the displacement of over 100,000 people, and the destruction of homes and infrastructure. Humanitarian organizations have struggled to provide aid to those affected by the violence, as access to the region has been limited due to safety concerns.

International organizations have called for an end to the conflict and for the government of Sudan to take steps towards a peaceful resolution. However, the situation remains volatile, with reports of continued fighting in the region.

