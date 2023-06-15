The Demise of Bexley Kinna: Obituary from Billings, Montana and GoFundMe Campaign to Support the Family

Bexley Kinna Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bexley Kinna, of Billings Montana. Bexley passed away on [date] at the age of [age].

Bexley was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She was known for her kindness, generosity, and her infectious smile. Her passing is a great loss to us all.

To help the Kinna family during this difficult time, a GoFundMe has been set up in Bexley’s memory. Any contributions would be greatly appreciated and will go towards funeral expenses and supporting the family in their time of need.

We extend our deepest sympathies to the Kinna family and all those who knew and loved Bexley. She will always be remembered for the impact she had on our lives and the love she shared with those around her.

