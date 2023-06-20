The Demise of Brett Hadley, the Star of ‘The Young and the Restless’, at the Age of 92

Brett Hadley, ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star, Dead at 92

Brett Hadley, the actor known for his role in the popular soap opera ‘The Young and the Restless,’ has passed away at the age of 92. Hadley played various characters on the show from 1973 to 2002 and was loved by fans for his exceptional acting skills. His death has left the entertainment industry and his fans in mourning. May his soul rest in peace.

