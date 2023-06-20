The Demise of Chris Lucius, 37-Year-Old Baseball Coach at Center

Chris Lucius Center Baseball Coach Passes Away at Age 37

The baseball community is mourning the loss of Chris Lucius, who passed away at the young age of 37. Lucius was a beloved coach at the Center High School baseball team, where he had a tremendous impact on his players and the entire program.

Lucius was known for his passion for the game and his dedication to his players. He was always willing to go the extra mile to help them improve their skills and reach their full potential. His positive attitude and infectious energy made him a favorite among both players and fans.

The cause of Lucius’s death has not been released, but his loss has left a hole in the hearts of everyone who knew him. He will be deeply missed by the Center High School community and the baseball community as a whole. Rest in peace, Coach Lucius.

