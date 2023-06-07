The Demise of Hon. Kato Lubwama: What Caused the Death of Kato Lubwama?

Hon. Kato Lubwama Passes Away: Details on Cause of Death

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Hon. Kato Lubwama. The renowned Ugandan politician and actor passed away on September 23, 2021.

The cause of Hon. Kato Lubwama’s death has not been officially disclosed. However, reports suggest that he had been battling an undisclosed illness for some time.

Hon. Kato Lubwama made significant contributions to the Ugandan entertainment industry and politics. He was known for his roles in popular movies and TV shows such as “The Hostel” and “Beneath The Lies.” He served as a Member of Parliament for Rubaga South Constituency from 2016 until his demise.

The news of Hon. Kato Lubwama’s passing has sparked an outpouring of condolences and tributes from colleagues, friends, and fans alike. He will be deeply missed, and his legacy will continue to inspire many.

