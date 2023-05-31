The Demise of John LaBarca: CT Radio Icon of ‘Italian House Party’ Succumbs at 76

How Did John LaBarca Die? CT Radio Personality of ‘Italian House Party’ Fame Dies At 76

Connecticut radio personality John LaBarca, known for his popular show “Italian House Party,” passed away on November 6th, 2021, at the age of 76. LaBarca was a well-known figure in the Italian-American community and had been broadcasting his show on WICC 600 AM since 1981. His death has left many fans and colleagues in shock, and the cause of his passing is still unknown.

LaBarca’s Career in Radio

John LaBarca was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and began his radio career in the 1970s. He hosted several shows before creating “Italian House Party,” which quickly became a hit with listeners. The show was a celebration of Italian culture and featured a mix of music, interviews, and culinary segments. LaBarca’s warm personality and infectious enthusiasm made him a beloved figure in the community, and he continued to host the show until his death.

The Legacy of “Italian House Party”

LaBarca’s “Italian House Party” was more than just a radio show; it was a cultural phenomenon that brought people together. The show’s popularity extended beyond Connecticut, and it was syndicated to stations across the country. LaBarca’s dedication to promoting Italian culture and heritage earned him numerous accolades, including induction into the National Italian American Hall of Fame in 2007.

Tributes to LaBarca

Following LaBarca’s passing, tributes poured in from fans and colleagues. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont praised LaBarca’s contributions to the state, saying, “John was a fixture of Connecticut radio for decades, sharing his love of Italian culture and music with listeners across the state and beyond. He will be deeply missed.” WICC 600 AM also released a statement, saying, “John was a legend in our industry, and his passing is a tremendous loss. We send our condolences to his family and friends.”

Cause of Death

At the time of writing, the cause of John LaBarca’s death is still unknown. His passing came as a shock to many, as he had been on the air just days before. However, it is clear that his impact on the Italian-American community and the world of radio will be felt for years to come.

Final Thoughts

John LaBarca was more than just a radio personality; he was a cultural icon who brought joy and laughter to countless listeners. His dedication to promoting Italian culture and heritage was unwavering, and his legacy will live on through his show and the countless lives he touched. Rest in peace, John LaBarca.

John LaBarca obituary John LaBarca cause of death Who was John LaBarca? CT radio personalities of the past Italian House Party radio show history