Kato Lubwama, Former MP of Rubaga South, Passes Away

The sudden and unexpected death of Kato Lubwama has left many political and entertainment leaders in shock. Reports indicate that Lubwama passed away at the Stana Medical Centre in Bunamwaya.

#KatoLubwama

Kato Lubwama death Rubaga South MP Ugandan politics Political figures in Uganda Political controversies in Uganda