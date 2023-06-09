The Demise of Pat Robertson at 93 Years of Age

Pat Robertson, Founder of Christian Broadcasting Network, Dies at 93

Pat Robertson, the renowned American televangelist and founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network, passed away at the age of 93. He was widely known for his conservative views and his advocacy for the Christian faith.

Robertson had a long and illustrious career in broadcasting, having started the Christian Broadcasting Network in 1961. He also hosted the popular television program, “The 700 Club,” which aired for over 50 years.

Throughout his life, Robertson was a vocal supporter of conservative causes, including opposing abortion and same-sex marriage. He also ran for president in 1988 as a Republican candidate.

Robertson’s passing has been met with condolences and tributes from many in the Christian community. He is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Pat Robertson death Pat Robertson obituary Christian Broadcasting Network founder dies Legacy of Pat Robertson Pat Robertson life and career