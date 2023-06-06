The Demise of Pete Knapp: Alpin Haus Family in Mourning

Alpin Haus Mourns the Loss of Pete Knapp

The Alpin Haus family is deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved employee, Pete Knapp. He was a dedicated member of our team for over 20 years and was known for his exceptional work ethic and friendly demeanor.

Pete was a true outdoorsman and loved nothing more than spending time in the Adirondack Mountains. He was an expert in all things related to camping, hiking, and fishing and was always willing to share his knowledge with others.

His passion and expertise made him an invaluable member of the Alpin Haus family, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Pete’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched during his time with us. Rest in peace, Pete.

