The Demise of Saskia Hamilton: Celebrated American Poet and Educator Passes Away at the Age of 56

How Did Saskia Hamilton Die? Renowned American Poet & Teacher Dies At 56

Saskia Hamilton, a well-known American poet and teacher, passed away at the age of 56. The cause of her death has not been officially announced. Saskia was widely recognized for her contributions to the literary community, including her work as an editor and teacher. She was a professor at Barnard College and the Director of the Women Poets at Barnard program. Saskia was also the author of several collections of poetry, including “Corridor” and “Canal.” Her passing is a great loss to the poetry world and to those who knew and loved her.

