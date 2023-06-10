The Demise of Shane Bailey: Obituary and Report of his Death at 53 in Bluffton, IN – Discovery of his Remains at Bluffton Sewer Plant

Shane Bailey: A Life Remembered

Shane Bailey, age 53, passed away on August 16, 2021, in Bluffton, IN. His body was discovered at the Bluffton Sewer Plant, where he was believed to have fallen into a waste pit.

Shane was born on May 2, 1968, in Fort Wayne, IN. He graduated from Homestead High School and attended Indiana University, where he earned a degree in Business Administration. He worked for several years as a financial advisor at a local bank before transitioning to a career in construction.

Shane was a devoted husband and father. He married his high school sweetheart, Emily, in 1991, and together they raised two children, Jack and Lily. Shane was known for his quick wit, his love of the outdoors, and his passion for classic rock music.

Shane is survived by his wife, Emily, his children, Jack and Lily, his parents, Robert and Margaret Bailey, and his siblings, Rachel, Mark, and David. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A private funeral service will be held for Shane’s immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Bluffton Parks and Recreation Department in Shane’s memory.

