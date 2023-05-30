The Demise of Tom Mentzer – An Obituary

Introduction

Tom Mentzer, a well-known journalist and former editor-in-chief of the Lebanon Daily News, passed away on July 27, 2021, at the age of 73. He had a long and distinguished career in journalism, and his contributions to the field will be remembered for years to come.

Early Life and Education

Tom Mentzer was born on October 30, 1947, in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. He grew up in the same area and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1965. He went on to attend Penn State University, where he earned a degree in journalism in 1969.

Career in Journalism

After graduating from Penn State, Tom Mentzer began his career in journalism as a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. He quickly rose through the ranks and became the editor-in-chief of the newspaper in 1989. He held that position for 14 years until his retirement in 2003.

During his tenure at the Lebanon Daily News, Tom Mentzer was known for his commitment to quality journalism and his dedication to the community. He was a fierce advocate for the First Amendment and believed in the importance of a free and independent press.

After his retirement from the Lebanon Daily News, Tom Mentzer continued to be involved in journalism. He worked as a freelance writer and editor and wrote articles for various newspapers and magazines. He also taught journalism at Penn State Harrisburg and Lebanon Valley College.

Personal Life

Tom Mentzer was married to his wife, Susan, for 50 years. They had three children and several grandchildren. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Conclusion

Tom Mentzer was a respected journalist and a beloved member of the Lebanon community. His commitment to quality journalism and his dedication to the First Amendment will be remembered for years to come. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and colleagues in the journalism community.

Tom Mentzer death Tom Mentzer cause of death Tom Mentzer funeral Tom Mentzer obituary announcement Tom Mentzer memorial service