The Digital Life Story of Roger L. Massel

Introduction

Roger L. Massel is a man of many accomplishments and experiences. He has lived a full life, and now, as he approaches his golden years, he has decided to document his life story in a digital video. This article will explore his life story, the process of creating his digital video, and the impact it has had on him.

Early Life

Roger was born in a small town in Iowa, where he grew up on a farm. He was the youngest of four children, and he learned the value of hard work at a young age. He attended a one-room schoolhouse until the sixth grade, and then went on to a larger school in a nearby town. He was an excellent student and was involved in many extracurricular activities, including sports and music.

Career

After graduating from high school, Roger attended college and earned a degree in engineering. He worked for several companies over the years and eventually started his own business. His business was successful, and he was able to retire at the age of 60.

Family

Roger has been married to his wife, Mary, for over 50 years. They have two children and several grandchildren. Roger is very proud of his family and has always been a devoted husband and father.

Creating the Digital Video

Roger decided to create a digital video of his life story as a way to preserve his memories and share them with his family. He worked with a professional videographer to create the video, which included interviews with family members, photos and videos from throughout his life, and narration from Roger himself.

Impact

Creating the digital video has been a meaningful and emotional experience for Roger. He has been able to reflect on his life and appreciate all that he has accomplished. He has also been able to share his story with his family, who have been touched by his honesty and vulnerability.

Conclusion

Roger L. Massel’s life story is a testament to the power of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. By creating a digital video of his life story, he has been able to preserve his memories and share them with his loved ones. His story is an inspiration to us all, and a reminder to cherish the moments that make up our lives.

