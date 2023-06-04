The Digital Video Depicting the Life Story of Dorothy Winkel







Dorothy Winkel – Life Story Digital Video

Dorothy Winkel was born on July 12th, 1932 in a small town in Nebraska. She was the youngest of six children, and her parents were farmers. Growing up, Dorothy helped with the family farm work and attended a one-room schoolhouse. She enjoyed reading and playing the piano in her free time.

After high school, Dorothy moved to Chicago to attend nursing school. She met her future husband, John, at a church event and they were married in 1955. They had three children together and lived in Chicago for many years.

In the early 1980s, Dorothy and John retired to a small town in Wisconsin. They enjoyed gardening, fishing, and spending time with their grandchildren. Dorothy also volunteered at the local hospital and taught piano lessons to children in the community.

Unfortunately, John passed away in 2005. Dorothy continued to live in their home and stayed active in the community. She traveled to Europe and Alaska with her children and grandchildren, and even went skydiving on her 80th birthday!

Dorothy passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 3rd, 2017. She will be remembered for her kind heart, love of music, and adventurous spirit.





