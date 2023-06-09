The Digital Video of Michael DeWitt’s Life Story







Michael DeWitt – Life Story Digital Video

For over 60 years, Michael DeWitt has been living life to the fullest. Born in a small town in Texas in 1950, Michael was the youngest of six children. Despite growing up in a modest family, he developed a love for music and art at an early age.

After completing high school, Michael joined the United States Army and served for three years. He was stationed in Germany, where he discovered his passion for photography. Upon returning to the United States, Michael pursued his love for photography and enrolled in a photography program at a local college.

Throughout his career, Michael has captured countless memories through his lens. He has worked as a photojournalist for several newspapers and has also freelanced for various magazines and organizations. His work has been published in several national and international publications, earning him numerous awards and recognition.

Today, Michael continues to live a life full of adventure and creativity. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends, traveling to new places, and capturing the beauty of the world through his camera lens.





