The End Complete by Obituary: Full Album and Lyrics (1992) in 4K

Obituary’s “The End Complete” Album and Lyrics

Obituary’s “The End Complete” album, released in 1992, was a significant milestone in the band’s history. The album’s blend of death metal and groove metal elements, combined with the band’s signature sound and lyrics, made it a fan favorite.

The album features nine tracks, including “Back to One,” “Sickness,” and “Rotting Ways.” Each track is a testament to the band’s musicianship and creativity.

The album’s lyrics delve into dark themes, including death, decay, and the human condition. The band’s powerful vocals, coupled with the heavy instrumentation, create a haunting and intense listening experience.

“The End Complete” cemented Obituary’s status as one of the leading death metal bands of the ’90s. The album’s influence can still be heard in the music of many modern metal bands.

In conclusion, Obituary’s “The End Complete” is a must-listen for any fan of death metal. Its combination of brutal riffs, haunting vocals, and dark lyrics make it a timeless classic.

