The end has come. #GoodFriday2023

The image posted on Twitter by Bishop Robert Reed on Good Friday 2023 shows a dark and somber scene, with the silhouette of a cross against the sun setting in the sky. The caption reads “The old order has passed away,” signaling the end of one era and the beginning of a new one.

Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday, is a Christian holiday that commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is a solemn day of mourning and reflection, as Christians contemplate the sacrifice Jesus made for their sins.

The image posted by Bishop Reed captures the essence of this solemnity, with the cross symbolizing the sacrifice made by Jesus and the setting sun indicating the end of an era. The image invites reflection on the meaning of Good Friday and the role that Jesus’ sacrifice plays in the lives of believers.

At the same time, the caption also hints at the idea of renewal and transformation. While the old order may have passed away, the new order that is coming holds the promise of hope and new life. This echoes the central message of Christianity, which is that through Jesus’ resurrection, believers can be born anew and experience the joy of salvation.

The image and caption also have broader implications beyond the religious context of Good Friday. They speak to the broader human experience of endings and new beginnings. Just like the passing of one era to another, the end of a relationship, a job, or a stage in life can be unsettling and disorienting. However, it is also an opportunity for growth and renewal, as we let go of what no longer serves us and embrace the promise of a new future.

Overall, Bishop Reed’s tweet invites us to reflect on the solemnity of Good Friday and the promise of hope that it brings. It is a reminder to embrace the endings in our lives with grace and to look forward to the new beginnings that await us.

Source : @BpRobertReed

