The Executive Director of Hockomock Area YMCA Branch, Joe Halus, Passes Away

Joe Halus, Hockomock Area YMCA Branch Executive Director, Passes Away

The Hockomock Area YMCA community is mourning the loss of Joe Halus, who passed away on August 16, 2021. As the branch executive director, Halus was a beloved figure among staff, volunteers, and members alike.

Halus’ Legacy at Hockomock Area YMCA

Halus joined the Hockomock Area YMCA team in 2007 as the executive director of the North Attleboro branch. He was later promoted to oversee the entire organization’s operations, a role he held until his passing. During his tenure, Halus was instrumental in expanding the Y’s reach and impact in the community.

Under Halus’ leadership, the Hockomock Area YMCA established several new programs and services to address the evolving needs of its members. These included initiatives focused on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Halus was also a driving force behind the organization’s fundraising efforts, helping to secure critical funding to support its mission.

Tributes Pour in for Halus

Following Halus’ passing, tributes began pouring in from across the Hockomock Area YMCA community. Staff members, volunteers, and members all shared their memories of Halus and the impact he had on their lives.

One member described Halus as “an incredible leader who always put the needs of others first.” Another staff member noted that “Joe’s dedication to the Y and its mission was unwavering, and his impact on our organization will be felt for years to come.”

Remembering Halus’ Legacy

Halus’ passing is a significant loss for the Hockomock Area YMCA community. However, his legacy will continue to live on through the programs and services he helped establish and the countless lives he impacted during his time at the Y.

The Hockomock Area YMCA has established a memorial fund in Halus’ honor, which will support the organization’s efforts to continue serving the community he cared so deeply about. Donations can be made online or by contacting the Y directly.

A Final Farewell

Joe Halus’ passing is a reminder of the profound impact that one person can have on a community. His dedication to the Hockomock Area YMCA and its mission will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.

Rest in peace, Joe Halus.

