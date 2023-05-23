The Explanation behind Achraf Hakimi, a Moroccan & PSG Defender, Trending on Social Media (#605) – Analyzed on GitLab’s Mishi Lora Watch

Why Moroccan & PSG Defender, Achraf Hakimi is Trending On Social Media – Explained

Introduction

Achraf Hakimi, the Moroccan and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender, has been making headlines recently, trending on social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. The reason behind his popularity is his excellent performance on the field and his outstanding skills as a defender.

Background

Achraf Hakimi was born in Spain to Moroccan parents, and he started his football career at Real Madrid’s youth academy. He gained fame after he was loaned out to Borussia Dortmund, where he played an instrumental role in their success. In 2020, Inter Milan signed him for €40 million, and he helped the team win the Serie A title in his first season. This year, he signed for Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of €60 million, making him the most expensive African player in history.

Performance at PSG

Since joining PSG, Hakimi has been instrumental in their success, helping the team to win the Trophee des Champions (French Super Cup) and the Coupe de France. He has also been named the Ligue 1 Player of the Month for September 2021. His speed, agility, and defensive skills have made him one of the best right-backs in the world.

Personal Life

Apart from his football skills, Hakimi is also famous for his personal life. He is married to Hiba Abouk, a Spanish actress, and the couple has a daughter together. They often share their personal life on social media platforms, which has made them popular among football fans.

Social Media Presence

Hakimi has a massive social media presence, with over four million followers on Instagram and over 400k followers on Twitter. He often shares his training sessions, personal life, and his achievements on social media, which has made him popular among football fans worldwide.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Achraf Hakimi’s outstanding performance on the field, his personal life, and his massive social media presence have made him a trending topic on various social media platforms. As a Moroccan and PSG defender, he has become a role model for young football enthusiasts worldwide. His dedication, skills, and passion for the game have made him a household name in the football world, and his popularity is only set to grow in the coming years.

