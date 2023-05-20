The Explanation Behind Achraf Hakimi, Moroccan & PSG Defender, Going Viral on Social Media (#807)

Introduction

Achraf Hakimi is a Moroccan professional footballer who currently plays as a right-back for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the Moroccan national team. He has been making headlines on social media lately, and many football enthusiasts may be wondering why. This article aims to explain the reasons why Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media.

1. Impressive Performance at PSG

Achraf Hakimi joined PSG on July 6, 2021, from Inter Milan for a transfer fee of €60 million. Since his arrival, he has put up an impressive performance that has caught the attention of many football fans. He has contributed significantly to the team’s success so far, scoring two goals and providing two assists in six Ligue 1 appearances. His impressive performance has earned him praises from football pundits, and many fans have taken to social media to express their admiration for him.

2. Outstanding Performance for Morocco

Achraf Hakimi also plays for the Moroccan national team and has been outstanding in recent matches. He scored two goals in Morocco’s 3-1 win against Sudan in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers on September 7, 2021. He also provided an assist in Morocco’s 2-0 win against Guinea on September 5, 2021. His performance in the matches has earned him accolades from Moroccan football fans and has made him a trending topic on social media.

3. Exciting Playing Style

Achraf Hakimi has a unique playing style that makes him stand out on the pitch. He is known for his speed, dribbling skills, and ability to make accurate crosses. He is also an excellent defender, and his defensive skills have saved PSG on several occasions. His playing style has endeared him to many football fans, and they have taken to social media to express their admiration for him.

4. Fashion Sense

Besides his impressive performance on the pitch, Achraf Hakimi is also known for his fashion sense. He is always well-dressed and has a unique sense of style that has made him a fashion icon. He has been featured in several fashion magazines and has graced the cover of GQ Middle East. His fashion sense has also made him a trending topic on social media, and many fans have taken to social media to comment on his style.

5. Social Media Presence

Achraf Hakimi is also very active on social media, and he has a massive following on various platforms. He has over 5 million followers on Instagram and over 500,000 followers on Twitter. He regularly posts updates about his life and career, and his fans are always eager to see what he shares next. His presence on social media has made him a trending topic, and many fans have taken to social media to interact with him and share their thoughts about his posts.

Conclusion

Achraf Hakimi is a talented footballer who has captured the hearts of many football fans. His impressive performance on the pitch, unique playing style, fashion sense, and social media presence have made him a trending topic on social media. He is a role model for many young footballers and has inspired many to pursue their dreams. As he continues to shine on the pitch, we can expect to see more of him on social media, and his popularity is likely to continue to grow.

1. Achraf Hakimi

2. Moroccan football

3. PSG

4. Trending on social media

5. Football transfer news