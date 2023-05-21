The Explanation Behind the Social Media Trend of Moroccan and PSG Defender, Achraf Hakimi (#807) – Jaya Hill/Watch on GitLab

Why Moroccan & PSG Defender, Achraf Hakimi is Trending On Social Media – Explained

Introduction

Achraf Hakimi, the Moroccan footballer who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain, is currently trending on social media for a variety of reasons. From his excellent performances on the pitch to his impressive off-field persona, there are several reasons why Hakimi has become the talk of the town. In this article, we will discuss the reasons why Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media.

Outstanding Performances on the Pitch

One of the primary reasons why Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media is his outstanding performances on the pitch. Since joining PSG in the summer of 2021, Hakimi has been a key player for the team. He has played in 22 matches so far and has scored three goals and provided three assists. Hakimi’s attacking prowess and defensive skills have made him a fan-favorite at PSG. He has been instrumental in PSG’s recent victories and has helped the team climb up the Ligue 1 table.

Off-Field Persona

Another reason why Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media is his impressive off-field persona. Hakimi is known for his fashion sense and has been featured in several fashion magazines. He has also been praised for his philanthropic work. In 2020, Hakimi made a generous donation to the Moroccan Red Crescent to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also been involved in several charity projects in his hometown of Madrid.

Moroccan Pride

Achraf Hakimi’s Moroccan heritage is another reason why he is trending on social media. He is one of the most successful Moroccan footballers of all time and has become a symbol of Moroccan pride. Hakimi’s success has inspired many young Moroccans to pursue a career in football. He has also become a role model for Moroccan youth, who look up to him as an example of what can be achieved through hard work and dedication.

Controversies

Achraf Hakimi’s popularity has not been without controversy. In October 2021, Hakimi was criticized for celebrating a goal with a gesture that some interpreted as a political message. Hakimi denied the allegations and stated that the gesture was a tribute to his late father. The controversy sparked a debate on social media, with some defending Hakimi’s actions and others condemning them.

Futuristic Potential

Finally, Achraf Hakimi’s potential for the future is another reason why he is trending on social media. At just 23 years old, Hakimi has a long career ahead of him and has already achieved so much. He has been compared to some of the greatest footballers of all time, and many believe that he has the potential to become one of the best players in the world. Hakimi’s future is bright, and fans are excited to see what he will achieve in the coming years.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media for several reasons. His outstanding performances on the pitch, impressive off-field persona, Moroccan heritage, controversies, and futuristic potential have all contributed to his popularity. Hakimi is a talented footballer who has become a symbol of Moroccan pride and a role model for young Moroccans. As he continues to make headlines on and off the pitch, it is clear that Achraf Hakimi’s star is only set to rise.

