The Explanation of Michael Hayes’ Cause of Death

How Did Michael Hayes Die? Cause of Death Explained

Michael Hayes was a beloved figure in the world of professional wrestling, known for his colorful personality and in-ring abilities. Unfortunately, his life was cut short when he passed away on March 21, 2021. In this article, we will explore the cause of Michael Hayes’ death and the circumstances surrounding it.

Who Was Michael Hayes?

Michael Seitz, better known by his ring name Michael Hayes, was born on March 29, 1959, in Atlanta, Georgia. He began his wrestling career in the early 1980s and quickly rose to fame as a member of the Fabulous Freebirds, one of the most popular tag teams of the era. Hayes was known for his flamboyant personality, his love of rock music, and his innovative in-ring style. He continued to wrestle for several decades, both as a performer and as a backstage producer and writer for various promotions.

What Was the Cause of Michael Hayes’ Death?

According to reports, Michael Hayes’ cause of death was heart failure. He had reportedly been experiencing health issues for some time prior to his passing, including heart problems and diabetes. Hayes was found unresponsive in his home on March 21, 2021, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reaction to Michael Hayes’ Death

The wrestling community was quick to react to the news of Michael Hayes’ passing, with many wrestlers and fans expressing their condolences and sharing memories of Hayes’ career. Several wrestling promotions, including WWE and AEW, paid tribute to Hayes in the days following his death.

Final Thoughts

Michael Hayes was a legendary figure in the world of professional wrestling, and his passing has left a void in the hearts of many fans and colleagues. While his cause of death was heart failure, his legacy will continue to live on through his contributions to the wrestling industry and the memories he created for those who knew him.

