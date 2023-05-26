The Family of New Zealand Rugby Union Player Josh McKenzie Dickson and Alex Dickson Includes Brother Sam Dickson

Sam Dickson: Remembering My Brother Josh

My name is Sam Dickson, and I am the brother of Joshua “Josh” McKenzie Dickson, a New Zealand rugby union player. Josh was not only a brother to me but also a teammate, a mentor, and a best friend. He was a talented athlete who left a lasting impact on everyone he met, both on and off the field.

Family and Early Life

Josh was born on January 28, 1989, in Te Puke, New Zealand, to our parents Alex and Linda Dickson. Our family has always been sports-oriented, and Josh grew up playing rugby, cricket, and soccer. He attended Te Puke High School, where he excelled in rugby and was selected for the New Zealand Secondary Schools team.

Rugby Career

After finishing high school, Josh pursued a career in rugby. He played for the Bay of Plenty Steamers in the ITM Cup and was named the team’s Rookie of the Year in 2011. He then moved to the Canterbury Crusaders in 2012, where he played for two seasons before joining the Highlanders in 2014. Josh was a versatile player, capable of playing in the back row or as a lock, and he was known for his physicality and work rate on the field.

Tragic Loss

Unfortunately, Josh’s rugby career was cut short when he died in a car accident on November 29, 2015, at the age of 26. He was traveling with his girlfriend, Alana Noema-Barnett, when their car crashed into a tree. The news of Josh’s death was devastating for our family and the rugby community, who mourned the loss of a talented player and a kind-hearted person.

Legacy and Impact

Despite his short career, Josh left a lasting impact on the rugby world. He was a hardworking player who always gave his all on the field and was respected by his teammates and opponents alike. He was also a role model for young players, demonstrating the importance of dedication, perseverance, and humility.

Off the field, Josh was a loving son, brother, and partner. He had a contagious smile and a generous spirit, and he always put others before himself. His loss has left a void in our lives, but we take comfort in knowing that his legacy lives on through the memories he left behind.

Conclusion

Josh was not only a rugby player but also a son, brother, partner, and friend. He touched the lives of many people with his talent, work ethic, and kindness, and his memory will continue to inspire us for years to come. We miss him dearly, but we are grateful for the time we had with him and the impact he made on our lives.

