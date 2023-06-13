The Fascinating History Behind the England vs Australia Cricket Rivalry, Nicknamed “The Ashes” – Trending News

New Delhi: The History and Rivalry of The Ashes

Get ready for the biggest rivalry in the world of sports as the Ashes series between England and Australia is set to begin on Friday, June 16, at Edgbaston. This historic series, which is the oldest in the history of Test cricket, started in 1882-83 and is still organized today.

It all started when Australia came to play England in 1882. The Kangaroos won the first Test match of the series, which was played at the Oval Stadium in England. This defeat was called the death of English cricket by the English media, and after the last rites of the body were done, the ashes were taken to Australia. England then toured Australia in 1883, and before leaving for the tour, English captain Ivo Bling had announced that he was going to take the Ashes. England won that series 2-1, and in the third Test in Melbourne, some women made a small trophy out of the crickets used in the second Test match, and that’s where the Ashes started.

So far, 72 Ashes series have been played between England and Australia, out of which 34 have been named after the Kangaroos, while 32 have been dominated by England. There have also been 6 Test series draws, but one thing is clear from these figures that there has always been a fierce competition between the two teams.

The last Ashes was played in 2021-22, which was won by Australia 4-0. As we gear up for the next Ashes series, the question arises in everyone’s mind that from where did this rivalry start and why was it named ‘Ashes’? If you are not aware of the history of Ashes, then this article is for you only.

