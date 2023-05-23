The Fascinating Mythology Behind Hanuman’s Transformation from Maruti, His Bajrangbali Moniker, and the Four Names of Pawanputra in Trending News

How Hanuman Became from Maruti

The story of Hanuman, the monkey god, is one of the most beloved and popular myths in Hindu mythology. Hanuman is worshipped as a symbol of strength, courage, and devotion. However, not many people know the story of how Hanuman got his name and became the powerful deity that he is today.

According to Hindu mythology, Hanuman was originally known as Maruti. He was born to the monkey king Kesari and his wife Anjana. As a child, Maruti was mischievous and playful. However, he possessed incredible strength and agility, which he used to protect his family and friends.

One day, Maruti was playing with a group of monkeys when he saw the sun rising in the sky. Thinking it was a fruit, he leaped into the air to grab it. However, he soon realized that he was unable to reach the sun. Undeterred, Maruti decided to jump over the ocean to reach the sun.

As he was jumping, he caught the attention of the god of wind, Vayu. Vayu was impressed by Maruti’s strength and agility and decided to help him. He blew a strong gust of wind, which carried Maruti over the ocean and towards the sun.

However, as Maruti was flying through the air, he was struck by a powerful beam of light from the sun. The light was so intense that it caused Maruti’s body to catch fire. In a desperate attempt to save himself, Maruti called out to his father, Kesari, for help.

Kesari heard Maruti’s cries and urged the god of wind to slow down. As the wind slowed, Maruti fell to the ground and lay there, motionless. However, his father’s prayers and the blessings of the gods brought him back to life.

Shri Ram gave the name of Bajrangbali

After this incident, Maruti was given a new name by Shri Ram. The name was Bajrangbali, which means “the strong one with an iron body.” Shri Ram also gave Bajrangbali a special blessing, which made him immune to fire and other dangers. Bajrangbali went on to become one of Shri Ram’s most trusted companions.

Interesting Mythology of 4 Names of Pawanputra

Bajrangbali is also known by several other names, each of which has its own unique meaning and significance. Here are the four most popular names of Hanuman:

Pawanputra – This name means “son of the wind.” It reflects Hanuman’s close relationship with the god of wind, Vayu. Anjaneya – This name means “son of Anjana.” Anjana was Hanuman’s mother, and this name reflects his close bond with her. Mahavira – This name means “great hero.” It reflects Hanuman’s bravery and courage in the face of danger. Maruti – This name means “son of Marut,” which is another name for Vayu. This name reflects Hanuman’s close relationship with the god of wind.

In conclusion, the story of Hanuman is a fascinating one, full of courage, devotion, and strength. Whether you know him as Bajrangbali or Pawanputra, Hanuman is an important figure in Hindu mythology and a symbol of hope and inspiration for millions of people around the world.

