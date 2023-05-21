The Fascinating Story Behind the Virgin Islands’ Nickname as ‘The Last Paradise on Earth’

Why are the Virgin Islands called ‘the last paradise on earth’?

For those who have been lucky enough to visit the Virgin Islands, they can attest to the fact that the islands are a true paradise on earth. The pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and thriving marine life make it a top tourist destination for those seeking a tropical getaway. But what is the story behind the unique name, ‘the last paradise on earth’?

The History of the Virgin Islands

The Virgin Islands are a group of islands in the Caribbean, located east of Puerto Rico. The islands were originally inhabited by the Arawak and Carib tribes before being discovered by Christopher Columbus in 1493. The islands were later colonized by the Danes in the 17th century until they were sold to the United States in 1917.

The Beauty of the Virgin Islands

The Virgin Islands are known for their breathtaking natural beauty. The islands are home to countless white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and lush greenery. The islands are also home to a diverse range of marine life, making it a popular destination for snorkeling and scuba diving.

The Coral Reefs

The Virgin Islands are home to some of the most spectacular coral reefs in the world. The coral reefs are vital to the marine ecosystem and are home to a diverse range of marine life, including turtles, dolphins, and tropical fish.

The Beaches

The beaches of the Virgin Islands are some of the most beautiful in the world. The powdery white sand and crystal-clear waters make it the ultimate tropical paradise. Some of the most popular beaches include Trunk Bay, Cinnamon Bay, and Magens Bay.

The Culture of the Virgin Islands

The Virgin Islands are a melting pot of cultures, with influences from the Arawak and Carib tribes, Denmark, and the United States. The local cuisine is a fusion of African, European, and Caribbean flavors, making it a unique gastronomic experience. The islands are also home to a vibrant music scene, with reggae, calypso, and soca being popular genres.

Why are the Virgin Islands called ‘the last paradise on earth’?

The name ‘the last paradise on earth’ was coined by author James Michener in his book ‘Caribbean.’ In the book, Michener describes the Virgin Islands as a place that has remained untouched by the modern world and is a true paradise on earth. The name has since become synonymous with the islands, and it’s easy to see why.

The Virgin Islands are a true paradise on earth, with their natural beauty, rich culture, and laid-back vibe. It’s a place where time seems to stand still, and the worries of the modern world fade away. The name ‘the last paradise on earth’ is fitting, as the islands truly are a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Conclusion

The Virgin Islands are a unique destination that offers something for everyone. Whether you’re looking to relax on the beach, explore the coral reefs, or immerse yourself in the local culture, the Virgin Islands are sure to leave a lasting impression. The name ‘the last paradise on earth’ may seem lofty, but it’s a fitting description of this truly remarkable place.

1. Virgin Islands tourism

2. Caribbean paradise

3. Island vacations

4. Natural beauty of the Virgin Islands

5. Exploring the US Virgin Islands