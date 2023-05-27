The Final Tribute to Tina Turner: Her Last Funeral Video

Tina Turner’s Last Funeral Video

Introduction

Tina Turner, the legendary singer, songwriter, and actress, passed away on November 26, 2021. She was 81 years old. Turner was known for her powerful voice and electrifying performances, and she was a true music icon.

On December 10, 2021, Tina Turner’s last funeral video was released online. The video documents the memorial service held in her honor, and it is a touching tribute to the life and legacy of this incredible artist.

The Funeral Service

The funeral service for Tina Turner was held at the Victoria Hall in Geneva, Switzerland, where Turner had lived for many years. The ceremony was attended by family, friends, and fans from around the world.

The video begins with footage of the Victoria Hall, decorated with flowers and photos of Turner. The camera then pans to the stage, where a large portrait of Turner hangs above a white coffin. The coffin is covered in flowers and surrounded by candles.

Tributes and Performances

Throughout the video, we see tributes and performances from many of Turner’s closest friends and collaborators. The first tribute comes from Oprah Winfrey, who speaks about the impact that Turner had on her life and career. Other tributes come from Turner’s former husband, Ike Turner, and her longtime collaborator, David Bowie.

There are also several musical performances in the video, including a rendition of “Proud Mary” by Beyoncé and a moving tribute by Elton John, who performs a stripped-down version of “What’s Love Got to Do with It.”

A Celebration of Life

Despite the sadness of the occasion, the video is ultimately a celebration of Tina Turner’s incredible life and career. We see footage of her performing on stage, as well as interviews with her friends and collaborators, who speak about her talent, her energy, and her unwavering spirit.

The video ends with a montage of photos and video clips of Turner throughout her life, set to her song “Simply the Best.” It’s a fitting tribute to a woman who truly was the best at what she did.

Conclusion

Tina Turner’s last funeral video is a powerful reminder of the impact that she had on the music world and on the lives of so many people around the world. Her talent, her energy, and her spirit will be missed, but her legacy will live on through her music and through the memories of those who loved her.

Tina Turner funeral video Tina Turner funeral procession Tina Turner final tribute Tina Turner last goodbye Tina Turner memorial service footage