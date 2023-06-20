The Final Video of Carol Higgins Clark Prior to Her Passing.







Last Video Before She Died

Carol Higgins Clark’s last video before she died was a heartwarming message to her fans. In the video, she expressed her gratitude for their unwavering support throughout her career and shared her excitement for her upcoming book release. She also spoke about her love for writing and how it brought her immense joy.Despite her failing health, Carol remained positive and hopeful, encouraging her fans to never give up on their dreams and to always keep pushing forward. Her words of wisdom and infectious spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her.