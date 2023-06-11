The First Interactive Obituary: Unveiled at Cannes Mobile 2013







The World’s First Interactive Obituary – Cannes Mobile 2013

Cannes Mobile 2013 Interactive obituary Mobile technology Digital storytelling Innovative advertising

Cannes Mobile 2013 showcased an innovative concept – the world’s first interactive obituary. This unique idea allowed users to explore the life of a person through a mobile app, which was able to access a person’s social media profiles, photos, and videos. The interactive obituary aimed to celebrate a person’s life in a more engaging and personalized way, allowing users to connect with their loved ones even after their passing.