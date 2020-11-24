The General Hospital – Ashton Arbab Death : Ashton Arbab as Dev Cerci Died From Injuries From Explosion

By | November 24, 2020
0 Comment

The General Hospital – Ashton Arbab Death : Ashton Arbab as Dev Cerci Died From Injuries From Explosion.

YOU’RE FIRED. 6 actors/actresses are rumored to be leaving GH.
1. Ashton Arbab as Dev Cerci. (Died from injuries from explosion)
2. Mark Lawson as Dustin Phillips (Died from injuries from explosion)
3. Emme Rylan as Lulu Falconeri
4. William Devry as Julian Jerome
More casting cuts seem to be coming. Ashton Arbab is rumored to be leaving the role as Dev Cerci. Dev is rumored to be one of many killed in The Floating Rib explosion that is also to kill Lulu and Julian.

More casting cuts seem to be coming. Ashton Arbab is rumored to be leaving the role as Dev Cerci. Dev is rumored to be one of many killed in The Floating Rib explosion that is also to kill Lulu and Julian.

Posted by The General Hospital Fan Club on Friday, November 20, 2020

The General Hospital – Ashton Arbab Death : Ashton Arbab as Dev Cerci Died From Injuries From Explosion

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS .

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.