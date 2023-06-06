The Girl from Ipanema Singer Astrud Gilberto Passes Away at Age 83

Astrud Gilberto Passes Away at Age 83

Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto, renowned for her hit song “The Girl from Ipanema,” has died at the age of 83. Her smooth voice and signature bossa nova style captured the hearts of audiences around the world. Gilberto’s music career spanned several decades, and she collaborated with numerous artists throughout her life. Her passing is a great loss to the music industry and fans worldwide. Rest in peace, Astrud Gilberto.

Astrud Gilberto obituary Bossa Nova music Jazz singers Brazilian music Women in music