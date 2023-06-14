The Heartbreaking Departure of Brian Murphy, Beloved Radio Host for KDKA, Leaves Those Who Knew Him Devastated

The beloved KDKA radio host, Brian Murphy, has passed away after a battle with cancer, leaving those who knew him heartbroken. His death was announced on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, through a touching Facebook post that spoke of his and another person’s kindness. The post ended with the sentiment, “Rest In Peace, Greg and Murph,” and included pictures of them smiling. Brian Murphy was known for his friendly and helpful demeanor on the air, and his passing is mourned by many.

