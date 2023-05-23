The Hospital: Episode 4, Chapter 1 of the No Mercy Campaign – Full Walkthrough for Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead- Full Walkthrough Episode 4: Chapter 1 [No Mercy Campaign]: The Hospital

Introduction

Left 4 Dead is a first-person shooter game that has taken the gaming world by storm. Developed by Valve, the game has a strong storyline and immersive gameplay that keeps players coming back for more. In Episode 4 of the No Mercy Campaign, players must navigate a hospital overrun by zombies. This article is a full walkthrough of Chapter 1: The Hospital.

Objective

The objective of this chapter is to make your way through the hospital and reach the rooftop where a rescue helicopter is waiting for you. Along the way, you will encounter hordes of zombies and special infected that will try to stop you.

Starting Point

You start the level in a safe room located in the hospital’s basement. The safe room is a crucial point in the game as it allows players to heal, restock on ammunition and weapons, and strategize before venturing out into the zombie-infested hospital.

Exploring the Hospital

As you make your way through the hospital, you will encounter various obstacles such as locked doors and blocked pathways. To progress through the level, players must work together to find alternative routes and unlock doors using keycards.

Encountering the Infected

Throughout the level, players will encounter various types of infected, including the common infected, the hunter, the smoker, the boomer, and the tank. Each type of infected has its own unique abilities and weaknesses, and players must use different strategies to defeat them.

Escaping the Hospital

As you near the end of the level, you will encounter a horde of infected that will try to stop you from reaching the rooftop. Players must work together to fight off the infected and make their way to the rescue helicopter.

Conclusion

Chapter 1 of the No Mercy Campaign is an exciting and challenging level that requires players to work together to survive. With its immersive gameplay, strong storyline, and impressive graphics, Left 4 Dead is a game that will keep players coming back for more.

