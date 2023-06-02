“The Idol soundtrack”: “The Idol” Soundtrack: 5 Key Facts to Keep in Mind

5 Things to Know About The Weeknd’s The Idol Soundtrack

HBO’s new series The Idol is set to premiere on June 4 and the highly anticipated soundtrack, composed by The Weeknd, will be available for pre-save on June 2. Here are five things to know about The Weeknd’s latest project:

The Weeknd is the co-creator of The Idol

In addition to composing the soundtrack, The Weeknd also co-created the series alongside Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson. The Idol follows a young girl who becomes a superstar overnight and the dark side of fame that comes with it. The Weeknd’s own experiences with fame and success likely influenced the series’ themes and storylines.

The soundtrack is a complete opus

The Idol’s soundtrack is not just a collection of songs thrown together for the series. The Weeknd composed a complete opus, meaning the music is meant to be listened to as a cohesive piece. The soundtrack will likely showcase The Weeknd’s range as a composer and musician, as it is likely to include a variety of genres and styles.

The soundtrack will serve as the series’ score

Unlike other TV shows and movies that feature a mix of popular songs and an original score, The Idol’s soundtrack will serve as the series’ score. This means that the music will play a crucial role in setting the tone and atmosphere of each scene, and will likely add to the overall emotional impact of the series.

The soundtrack will be available for pre-save on June 2

Fans of The Weeknd will be able to pre-save the soundtrack on June 2, ahead of the series’ premiere on June 4. This allows fans to be among the first to hear the music, and to have it ready to go when they watch the series. The pre-save option also allows fans to support The Weeknd’s latest project and show their excitement for the series.

The Weeknd’s music will likely enhance the series’ themes

The Idol is set to explore the dark side of fame and the toll it takes on young stars. The Weeknd’s music has often explored similar themes, including addiction, loneliness, and the pressures of fame. The soundtrack is likely to enhance these themes and add an emotional depth to the series that may not have been possible without The Weeknd’s involvement.

In conclusion, The Weeknd’s The Idol soundtrack is a highly anticipated project that is likely to showcase his range as a composer and musician. The complete opus is meant to be listened to as a cohesive piece, and will serve as the series’ score. Fans can pre-save the soundtrack on June 2, ahead of the series’ premiere on June 4. The music is likely to enhance the series’ themes and add an emotional depth to the story.

News Source : Loretta

Source Link :5 things to know about the soundtrack of the series “The Idol”/