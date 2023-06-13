The Importance of Merging Your PF Account: Consequences of Not Doing So Explained





Benefits of Merging PF Accounts | EPFO Account

Highlights

Join the job in the new company and give your old UAN number.

Your old account is not linked under the new account.

In such a situation, it is necessary to merge the PF account to add the old fund to the new one.

If you have two or more PF accounts, then you should merge them all. The process of merging PF accounts is easy and can be completed online from the comfort of your home. After merging the PF accounts into one, the amount of interest received will be more. On the other hand, if you do not merge them, then you will also have to bear the loss. Whenever an employee of a private company changes his job, a new EPF account is opened by his employer. However, the old UAN number is used while opening it. If you join a job in a new company and give your old UAN number, then your old account cannot be linked under the new account. This means that the funds deposited in the old account will not be credited to the new account. In such a situation, it is necessary to merge the PF account to add the old fund to the new account. <h2>Disadvantages of not merging PF account</h2> <ul> <li>If you merge your PF accounts, then UAN will merge all your work experience. Meaning if you have worked for 2-2 years in three companies and if you have merged your PF accounts then your experience will be six years.</li> <li>If you have not merged PF, then the duration of each company will be counted separately. So, if you withdraw money from your PF account if you do not merge, then each company will have a different count for two years and you will have to pay 10-10 percent TDS on all three.</li> <li>Sometime back EPFO ​​had decided to stop interest on those accounts which were inactive for more than 3 years. However, later he withdrew this decision. To avoid such inconvenience in future, you should also merge PF account.</li> </ul> <h3>UAN number required</h3> To merge two existing accounts of EPFO, you must first go to its website. Here you go to Services and click on One Employee- One EPF Account. After this, the form will open to merge the EPF account. Here the PF account holder will have to enter the mobile number. After this UAN and current member ID will have to be entered. <h4>Tags: Benefits of PF, Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), EPFO, EPFO account</h4> <em>FIRST PUBLISHED : June 13, 2023, 14:44 IST</em>





Provident Fund account PF account merge Consolidating PF accounts Benefits of merging PF accounts Risks of not merging PF accounts