The Increase in Air Travel Turbulence: Explained

Impact of Climate Change on Air Turbulence

If you travel by air regularly, you must have felt turbulence at some point or the other. Airlines in the US suffer losses of up to $500 million every year due to turbulence caused by lightning and heavy clouds in bad weather. To avoid injury during turbulence, fasten the seat belt at all times during the journey.

According to experts, incidents of turbulence in planes are increasing with the rise in global temperature. Scientists from Reading University have recorded a 55% increase in cases of turbulence from 1979 to 2020. They found that carbon emissions have heated the air at high altitudes, causing a change in its speed. Researchers predict that cases of clean air turbulence will increase by 149% due to climate change.

There are at least seven types of turbulence, including Clear Air Turbulence, Thermal Turbulence, and Mechanical Turbulence. Airlines companies are investing in technology to predict turbulence in clear air. Professor Paul Williams recommends that more investment should be made in turbulence forecasting technologies.

To avoid getting injured during sudden turbulence, keep your seat belt on throughout the journey. Airlines companies are already working on technology to predict turbulence in clear air. Hawaiian Airlines uses an eddy dissipation rate-based system to detect turbulence in advance.

