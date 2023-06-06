The Indian High Commissioner Meets Team India at The Oval During WTC Final: Watch the Heartwarming Moment in the Video

India vs Australia to Play in World Test Championship 2023 Final at The Oval in London

The Indian cricket team and Australia will face off in the final match of the World Test Championship 2023 from June 7 at The Oval in London. Both teams are practicing hard for this big match, with Rohit Sharma’s team eager to forget their last defeat from New Zealand and win the final this time. Meanwhile, Australia, playing in the final of WTC for the first time, is determined to name this match at any cost.

Before the final of WTC, Team India’s coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma had a special meeting with the High Commissioner of India, Vikram Doraiswamy, who visited The Oval ground in London. The BCCI shared the video of this meeting on Twitter, with the caption, ‘India’s High Commissioner in London Mr. Vikram Doraiswamy met Team India Captain Rohit Sharma and Head Coach Rahul Dravid at The Oval.’

Why did the High Commissioner come to meet Team India at the Oval?

Whenever the Indian team goes to play cricket or tour a country, they are invited to the house of the High Commissioner of India in that country. This time, the Indian team did not go to the High Commissioner’s house, but the High Commissioner himself came to the stadium to meet the team.

Team India Practices Hard for WTC Final

The Rohit Sena has been training hard at The Oval for the last two days and sweating profusely to prepare for the final of the World Test Championship. Some pictures of the practice session of the Indian team have also come to the fore.

Let us tell you that the Indian cricket team won the last ICC trophy in the year 2013 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, defeating hosts England in the final of the Champions Trophy played in England. India could not win a single ICC trophy after that. In such a situation, Team India, captained by Rohit Sharma, will give their all to win the ICC World Test Championship.

Pat Cummins: Over-preparing… Pat Cummins gave a strange statement before the WTC final

If the final between India and Australia is a draw, then who will become the champion, know what the rules say

Entry of Third Country Between India and Australia in WTC 2023 Final

Indian High Commissioner Team India WTC Final The Oval Special Moment