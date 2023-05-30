The Interaction between Hydrogen Sulfide and Low Ferritin Levels on Oxidative Stress in Individuals Exposed to Sulfur Springs Emissions

H2S emissions and oxidative stress in individuals with low ferritin levels : None.

Hydrogen sulfide (H2S) is a colorless, flammable gas that is toxic at low concentrations. It is produced by mammalian cells through the enzymatic actions of three major enzymes and plays various functional roles in physiological and pathological processes, such as signal transduction, controlling vascular tone, and protecting cells against oxidative stress. H2S is generated naturally through the anaerobic degradation of sulfate by bacteria and from human and industrial activities. The measurement of H2S remains challenging due to its high biological reactivity and short half-life. Endogenous H2S in human tissue acts in many physiological activities and has been extensively investigated for its antioxidant properties and potential role in combating oxidative damage. Iron storage protein, ferritin, plays a crucial role in modulating cellular sensitivity to oxidant insults and is involved in protection against oxidative stress. Iron deficiency can impair the synthesis of iron-containing proteins and increase oxidative stress. The inhalation of H2S gas or injection of H2S donor solutions has been shown to have a variety of biological effects in humans. This study aims to evaluate the oxidative status of individuals with low ferritin levels and investigate the influence of prolonged exposure to naturally occurring H2S on their oxidative status. The investigation involved both low-ferritin levels and normal individuals who had been exposed to H2S emissions over an extended period of time. The results demonstrated a significant elevation in oxidative stress and a reduction in antioxidant-H2S levels among individuals with low ferritin status. However, following exposure to environmental H2S, both endogenous H2S and antioxidant levels exhibited an increase. Enhancing the capacity of endogenous antioxidant capacity presents a valuable approach for managing diseases associated with oxidative stress.

News Source : MDPI

