Isle of Man TT Race: An Incredibly Dangerous Event

Raul Torras Martinez has sadly become the 267th rider to lose their life while participating in the Isle of Man TT Race. This event is notorious for its extreme danger, and the tragic death of Martinez is a reminder of the risks that riders take when competing in this race.

