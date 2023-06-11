The Last Recorded Message of Chris Benoit, Who Lost His Family Before Recording It

Chris Benoit’s Final Voice Message

I’m just gonna leave a message to say, ah, I love you, and ah, I’m sorry. You know, ah, you’re the only one I ever loved. The only one that ever loved me. I’m sorry about that. You know, I just, ah, I’m sorry about Sunday. I’m sorry about, ah, everything. I’m, ah, I’m just, ah, struggling with, ah, with a lot of things right now. And, ah, you know, thank you for being there for me, ah, and, ah, supporting me. You know, ah, thank you for, ah, for loving me. And, ah, god, you know, ah, I’m just, ah, I’m so, ah, messed up, ah, I’m sorry, baby. I love you, ah, goodnight.

Chris Benoit tragedy Chris Benoit final words Chris Benoit family murder-suicide Chris Benoit mental health Chris Benoit legacy