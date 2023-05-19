“The Last Video of Timothy Keller Before His Funeral”

Tim Keller Death and Funeral: A Tribute to a Great Pastor

The news of Tim Keller’s death came as a shock to the Christian community. Timothy Keller was a renowned pastor, theologian, and author who touched many lives through his teachings and writings. His death left a void in the hearts of many who had been impacted by his ministry. On September 1st, 2021, Timothy Keller’s funeral was held as a celebration of his life and legacy.

The life of Tim Keller

Timothy Keller was born on September 23rd, 1950, in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. He was raised in a Roman Catholic family but later converted to Presbyterianism. Keller attended Bucknell University, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in 1972. Afterward, he studied at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, where he earned his Master of Divinity degree in 1975. He later attended Westminster Theological Seminary, where he earned his Doctor of Ministry degree in 1981.

Tim Keller began his ministry in 1989 when he founded Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City. The church started with only 15 members and grew to become one of the largest churches in Manhattan. Keller’s ministry focused on reaching out to people who were skeptical of Christianity and making the gospel relevant to their lives. He authored several books, including “The Reason for God,” “The Prodigal God,” and “Prayer: Experiencing Awe and Intimacy with God,” among others.

Tim Keller’s death

Tim Keller was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2020. He underwent treatment, and his cancer went into remission. However, in June 2021, he announced that his cancer had returned. He underwent treatment again, but his health continued to deteriorate. On August 14th, 2021, Tim Keller announced that he was retiring from ministry due to his health. A few days later, on September 1st, 2021, Timothy Keller passed away at the age of 70.

Timothy Keller funeral

Timothy Keller’s funeral was held on September 1st, 2021, at Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City. The service was a celebration of his life and legacy. The funeral was attended by family, friends, and members of the Christian community who had been impacted by his ministry.

The funeral service began with a prayer and a hymn. Tim Keller’s wife, Kathy Keller, delivered a eulogy, in which she described her husband as a faithful servant of God who had dedicated his life to spreading the gospel. She shared personal stories of their life together and spoke of how much she would miss him.

Several other speakers also gave tributes to Tim Keller, including members of the Redeemer Presbyterian Church leadership team and other pastors who had been impacted by his ministry. They all spoke of his humility, his love for God, and his passion for sharing the gospel with others.

The funeral service ended with a final hymn and a prayer. Tim Keller’s body was then carried out of the church, and his casket was loaded into a hearse.

Timothy Keller’s legacy

Timothy Keller’s legacy lives on through his teachings and writings. He has left behind a wealth of resources for Christians to learn from and be inspired by. His ministry focused on making the gospel relevant to people’s lives and reaching out to those who were skeptical of Christianity. He was a great example of how to live a life of faith and how to share the love of God with others.

In conclusion, Tim Keller’s death was a great loss to the Christian community. His funeral was a celebration of his life and legacy, and he will always be remembered as a faithful servant of God who touched many lives through his ministry. His teachings and writings will continue to inspire Christians for generations to come.

