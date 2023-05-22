The Latest Headlines: Sau Baat Ki Ek Baat – The Reason Behind Lawrence Bishnoi’s Pursuit of Salman Khan, Live Updates from News18 India

Trending News: Sau Baat Ki Ek Baat: Why is Lawrence Bishnoi after Salman Khan?

The Background

Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons of late. Apart from his legal battles, he has also been targeted by Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious gangster from Rajasthan. Bishnoi has issued threats to Salman Khan, warning him of dire consequences if he continues to shoot his films in Rajasthan.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi is a notorious gangster from Rajasthan who has been involved in several criminal activities, including murder, extortion, and kidnapping. He is the leader of the Bishnoi gang, which operates mainly in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. Bishnoi is currently in jail and has been charged with several criminal cases.

Why is he after Salman Khan?

The reason behind Bishnoi’s threats to Salman Khan is still unclear, but it is believed that it is related to the blackbuck poaching case in which Salman was convicted in 2018. The Bishnoi community, which is known for its love for nature and wildlife, had taken offense to the incident and had demanded strict action against Salman.

What are the implications of Bishnoi’s threats?

Bishnoi’s threats to Salman Khan have raised concerns about the safety of the Bollywood superstar. The Rajasthan Police has provided security to Salman while he is shooting in the state. However, the threats have also raised questions about the influence of gangsters in Bollywood and the need for stricter laws to curb their activities.

Conclusion

The threats issued by Lawrence Bishnoi to Salman Khan have once again highlighted the nexus between Bollywood and the underworld. It is important for the authorities to take strict action against gangsters like Bishnoi and ensure the safety of Bollywood stars. At the same time, it is also important for the film industry to maintain its integrity and distance itself from the criminal elements.

Lawrence Bishnoi Salman Khan Criminal threats Bollywood controversy Celebrity security