The Latest News: Understanding the Reason Why Ravana Checked Under His Armpits Upon Hearing Veer Angad

The king who cannot even give a seat to the messenger present in front of him, what policy will he understand? Even before me Shri Hanuman ji had come to you as a messenger. How you felicitated him then, it is famous all over the world. Every hair of the brave Angad was blazing like the sun by the power of Lord Shri Ram. In which the entire aura of Ravana was being reduced to ashes. Ravana said that he is tolerating the words of the brave Angad because he is a supporter of religion and policy. Hearing that, Veer Angad felt like laughing and he hit back at Ravana in such a way that if he had even an iota of shame, he would have sacrificed his life. Yes, Veer Angad reprimanded Ravana and said- <blockquote> Kah Kapi Dharmaseelata Tori.<br> Humhun suni krit par triya chori.<br> Saw the eyes of the guardian angel.<br> Don’t die of old age, follower of religion. </blockquote> Veer Angad said, wow Ravana! I am surprised to hear about religion from your mouth. Because I understand your religion very well. Can someone be called a follower of religion even after stealing another’s woman? If you were so courageous and pious, then why didn’t you try to win mother Sita by fighting with Shriram ji? You couldn’t do that at all. The reason is that an ordinary snake, can ever take a pledge to take iron from Garuda? The thing is, that you are in favor of the policy. So I have come to this meeting and understood it from the hospitality done to myself. The king who cannot even give a seat to the messenger present in front of him, what policy will he understand? Even before me Shri Hanuman ji had come to you as a messenger. How you felicitated him then, it is famous all over the world. Ravan is the one who can be called the leader of such ethics and religion! I will tell you one thing, why don’t you die by drowning. Then Veer Angad released another word arrow. After listening to which Ravana started peeping under his armpits. Brave Angad said, O Ravana! I forgot a great incident of your religion. That is, when you saw your sister Surpanakha’s cut nose and ears, because of what special affection you forgave your sister. The reason is that Surpanakha had committed the unforgivable crime of trying to kill Shri Sita, the wife of Shri Ram and the mother of Shri Lakshman. For which you too should have thought of a suitable punishment for Surpanakha. But not even once did he ask his sister to follow the path of Dharma. He didn’t scold her even a bit, that O my wicked sister, when both the ascetics had refused to accept you, why did you insist on forcefully persuading you? Had it only been stubborn, the matter would have been settled. But you tried to kill that woman present with those ascetics. So in such a situation, not only your nose and ears, but also your throat should have been cut straight. O Ravana, tell me the truth, did you say a single word like this to your sister? Didn’t say, because if you had anything to do with religion, then you would definitely have showered your sister first. But you have the desire to show your false power in everything, don’t you? As a result of which you have accepted the means of your own death. <blockquote> Ear nose without sister Nihari.<br> I am sorry for your poor religion.<br> Dharmasilata then the world woke up.<br> Pava Darsu, we are very lucky. </blockquote> To be honest, I felt blessed after seeing such a pious person. This sarcasm of Ravan Veer Angad boiled the water inside. And he started bragging about his strength again. And in front of his strength, he started underestimating the strength of all the warriors of the monkey army. He thought that perhaps by doing this Balisut Angad would hug him with a little fear. But where did the brave Angad fear whom? On the contrary, he got another opportunity to satirize Ravana. What lesson does Veer Angad teach Ravana, we will know in the next issue — (respectively) — Jai Shriram. <footer> Written by Sukhi Bharti </footer>





