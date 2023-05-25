The Life of Tina Turner: Her Marriage, Children, Family, Earnings, and Passing at the Age of 83.

Tina Turner Lifestyle: A Glance into the Queen of Rock’s Life

Early Life

Born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, Tina Turner is a legendary singer, songwriter, and actress who rose to fame in the 1960s. She started her career as a member of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue before embarking on a successful solo career.

Husband

Tina Turner was married twice in her life. Her first marriage was to Ike Turner, her musical partner, in 1962. However, the marriage was marred by domestic abuse and they divorced in 1978. She later married German music executive Erwin Bach in 2013, whom she had been in a relationship with for 27 years.

Children

Tina Turner has four children, two from her first marriage with Ike Turner and two adopted children with Erwin Bach. Her eldest son, Craig, died by suicide in 2018 at the age of 59.

Family

Tina Turner had a tumultuous relationship with her family, particularly her mother, who abandoned her at a young age. She later reconciled with her mother before her death in 1999. Turner also had a strained relationship with her eldest son, Ike Jr., who was imprisoned for drug-related offenses.

Income

Tina Turner’s successful career as a singer and actress made her a wealthy woman. Her estimated net worth at the time of her death was $250 million.

Tina Turner Dead at 83

On July 27, 2021, Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83. Her death was confirmed by her publicist, who stated that she died peacefully at her home in Switzerland.

Turner’s death was mourned by fans and fellow musicians alike, who paid tribute to her legendary career and influence on the music industry. Despite her passing, her music and legacy will continue to live on and inspire generations to come.

In conclusion, Tina Turner was a trailblazing artist who overcame adversity and rose to become one of the most influential musicians of all time. Her life and career were marked by triumphs and tragedies, but she will always be remembered as the Queen of Rock.

