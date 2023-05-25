Hunter College and the Larry Davis 1986 Connection

Hunter College, a public college in New York City, has a unique connection to the events of November 19, 1986. On that day, a shootout occurred in the Bronx between police officers and Larry Davis, a 19-year-old black man who was wanted for multiple crimes. The incident resulted in six police officers being wounded and Davis being shot and arrested.

What is the connection between Hunter College and this event? Well, it turns out that Davis was a former Hunter College student. He had attended the school for a brief period before dropping out. Some reports indicate that he was expelled for failing grades.

The Larry Davis incident was highly controversial and sparked much debate about police brutality and racism within the justice system. Davis claimed that he had acted in self-defense and that the police were corrupt and had been trying to kill him. He was eventually acquitted of attempted murder charges but was sentenced to 30 years in prison for other crimes.

The Larry Davis case remains a significant moment in New York City’s history and a reminder of the ongoing struggles for justice and equality.

Ron DeSantis Twitter Glitch

On September 10, 2021, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis found himself in the middle of a Twitter controversy. A glitch in the platform’s algorithm caused his account to be temporarily suspended, leading to accusations of censorship and political bias.

DeSantis, a Republican, is known for his conservative views and his support for former President Donald Trump. Many of his followers believed that his account had been intentionally targeted by Twitter due to his political affiliations.

However, Twitter quickly clarified that the suspension was due to a technical error and that there was no political bias involved. DeSantis’s account was restored within a few hours.

The incident highlights the challenges that social media platforms face in balancing their commitment to free speech with their responsibility to prevent harmful content. It also underscores the growing political polarization in the United States and the importance of maintaining open and transparent communication channels.

Tina Turner Dead at 83

The music world is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic figures. Tina Turner, the legendary singer and performer, passed away on September 12, 2021, at the age of 83.

Turner’s career spanned more than six decades and included hits such as “Proud Mary,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” and “Private Dancer.” She was known for her powerful voice, dynamic stage presence, and signature dance moves.

Turner’s life was not without its challenges. She endured a tumultuous marriage to her former musical partner, Ike Turner, and struggled with health issues later in life. However, she remained a beloved and influential figure in the music industry and an inspiration to generations of fans.

The news of Turner’s passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes and remembrances from fans, fellow musicians, and public figures. Her legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire and delight audiences for years to come.

